CM Punk Reportedly In More Drama After AEW’s Historic ‘All In’

It was a monumental day for All Elite Wrestling on Sunday, but the pro wrestling world had its focus on CM Punk after “All In.”

The pay-per-view had over 81,285 tickets distributed at Wembley Stadium, according to WrestleTix, and was a “new record for paid fan attendance for pro wrestling” according to founder and president Tony Khan, who also announced AEW would return to Wembley Stadium on Aug. 25, 2024. The event showed a pro wrestling company outside of WWE could successfully run big stadium shows, but the Punk cloud continued to hover around the company.

Jack Perry, who is the real-life son of late actor Luke Perry, took on Hook, who is the real-life son of AEW commentator and ECW legend Tazz, in the “All In” preshow. There was a car window spot during the match.

“It’s real glass, cry me a river,” Jack Perry said to the camera.

This appeared to be a reference to when Punk reportedly disapproved of Perry’s use of real glass on a recent episode of “Collision.” Perry confronted Punk backstage, and eyewitnesses alleged there was a physical interaction, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. Punk was scheduled to open the show against Samoa Joe for the “real world championship,” and there reportedly was discussion of a different match to open the main card. But Punk and Joe opened “All In” with a solid match without public incident.

AEW reportedly suspended Punk and Perry, which puts the company in trouble since it has three shows scheduled in the Chicago area, including this Sunday’s “All Out” pay-per-view. Punk still is a massive draw, especially in his hometown Chicago, and it’s unknown how long the company’s investigation will last nor is it known how Chicago fans will react to shows without Punk on the card.

Sunday’s incident comes nearly a year after Punk, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega got into a backstage fight after “All Out,” which also resulted in suspensions. Punk made his return this summer and primarily appears on “Collision” as part of an unofficial brand split between the Saturday show and the company’s Wednesday night “Dynamite” show. The pressure again is on Khan to figure out a concrete solution to Punk’s tensions with multiple members of the AEW locker room.