BOSTON — Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery made no bones about what he was looking for entering Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

He needed David Pastrnak to be better.

Pastrnak entered the do-or-die game coming off a pair of performances that failed to live up to what you’d expect out of a former Rocket Richard Award winner. He was held scoreless in Game 5 and Game 6, being called for two penalties in the latter matchup that ultimately helped the Maple Leafs push the series to a deciding game.

Montgomery didn’t hold back about his belief that more needed to come from the Bruins’ top scorer, and shared as much with the media following what would become the final loss of the series.

“I knew he was going to be good tonight.” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on David Pastrnak

Did that bother Pastrnak? Nope.

“It obviously helped,” Pastrnak said postgame, admitting he needed a shot in the arm. “… I told him, ‘If I’m the coach and you were me, I’d say the same thing.’ I had no problem with him saying that because he’s trying to bring the best out of every single player. I just took it as a man and tried to be better. I admitted I had to be better, and I still have ways to be better.”

Pastrnak, in case you didn’t hear the roof explode off TD Garden on Saturday, lived up to the expectation that he’d be better and scored the game-winning goal in overtime against Toronto.

It was a vintage play from the 27-year-old, who gobbled up a rebound off the boards and deked Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov out of his skates before potting the dagger.

THAT FETTUCCINE FINISH 🤌 pic.twitter.com/CVDEL96FkA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 5, 2024

“I thought he was dynamic tonight,” Montgomery said following the win. “I thought he had his most possession time, he was creating shots, he was taking what was available and not forcing things.”

Montgomery had faith that his best scorer would break through when it mattered most; he just wanted to help get him there.

“It happens at times to really gifted offensive players, but when I walked in this morning he had a smile on his face from ear-to-ear,” Montgomery said Saturday. “He goes, ‘What’s up Coach, you sleep well?’ and as soon as I know he’s in that frame of mind I knew he was going to be good tonight.”