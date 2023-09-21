Bruins Top Prospect Feels Nerves Playing With David Pastrnak

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery likes to see the organization’s top prospects skate alongside NHL stars at the beginning of training camp.

Montgomery did it last year when he placed Fabian Lysell on the same line as Patrice Bergeron.

Matthew Poitras got a similar experience Thursday with the Bruins conducting their first on-ice practice of training camp at Warrior Ice Arena. The 19-year-old center played alongside potent goal-scorer David Pastrnak, leading to Poitras trying to put aside some nerves.

“He’s one of the best skaters in the world,” Poitras told reporters following the practice session. “Any time you can skate with a guy like that, you got to try to raise your level of compete and play. It was really cool. I was a little nervous to play on a line in practice with a player of that caliber.”

Pastrnak, who finished second in Hart Trophy voting last season after a 61-goal campaign, had to sense Poitras’ uneasiness. Pastrnak tried to make Poitras feel right at home and skating with the two-time All-Star should do wonders for Poitras’ confidence.

“Super nice guy,” Poitras said. “He came up to me and made me feel comfortable. Obviously, skating with a guy like that, as a young guy, I felt a little nervous. He said, ‘Don’t be nervous. Just play and have a good practice.'”

Poitras, who the Bruins selected in the second round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, has plenty of potential packed into his 5-foot-11, 176-pound frame. He tallied 16 goals and 79 assists for 95 points in 63 games with the Guelph Storm of the OHL last season.

Poitras wants to try to bring that type of production to the NHL this season, but with the myriad of free agent singings the Bruins made in the offseason, there might not be enough room for him with Boston. And if Poitras doesn’t crack the Bruins roster, it will be back to the OHL for him since he’s ineligible to play in Providence this season due to the NHL-CHL agreement.

“For me, obviously, the goal is to try to make the Bruins,” Poitras said. “It would be a dream come true to play in the NHL. Just put my best foot forward. Try to make it as difficult as possible for them to send me back to juniors.”