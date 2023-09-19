Manny Machado Unflatteringly Compared To Ex-Red Sox Leader

The San Diego Padres were expected to be one of the top contenders to win the World Series entering 2023.

Instead, they’re slated to finish below .500.

Just as you’d imagine, the conversation surrounding the Padres is now focused on who can be blamed for the abject disaster that unfolded this season. The easy answer is San Diego general manager A.J. Preller, who built a $249 million payroll that can’t seem to win baseball games. There are some, however, who believe the team’s lack of internal leadership is the problem.

That is why Manny Machado, the Padres’ longest-tenured star who hasn’t been popped for PEDs, is taking ricochet shots regarding his leadership abilities.

In fact, it is a collection of his own teammates that told The Athletic that he’s not a “classic” leader:

Machado, 31, is not a classic leader, some teammates say. He is too temperamental, inconsistent in his behavior — as opposed to, say, Adrián Beltré, a player whom Preller knew well from his time with the Texas Rangers. Beltré was a guidepost for his teammates, “cleaning up” whatever issues arose in the clubhouse.

The decision to evoke the name of Beltré is interesting, as he has the aforementioned familiarity with Preller but also showed an ability to lead in short stints.

Ex-Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts is now in San Diego and seemingly received a pass for the lack of leadership at Petco Park due to the fact that he’s been around for less than a year. Beltré never received that pass when he was in Boston, and he didn’t need it, as his reputation only grew over the course of his lone season with the Red Sox.

Whatever the problem is with San Diego doesn’t appear to have an easy fix. The Padres are spending a boatload of money to field a bad baseball team, with changes certain to come. The only problem? They’re locked into paying Machado, Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis Jr., who apparently can’t be trusted to lead.