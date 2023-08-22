With the San Diego Padres amid an underwhelming campaign, the organization apparently is shifting some of its attention to the future.

The Padres are an eye-popping 17 1/2 games back in the National League West and 5 1/2 games out of a postseason berth.

It’s prompted the Padres to have “internal discussions” about promoting shortstop prospect Jackson Merrill sooner than expected, according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. The organization’s hope is that Merrill would provide a spark.

A first-round pick in 2021, Merill is listed by The Athletic’s Keith Law as the No. 9 prospect in all of baseball. He holds the same spot on MLB’s prospect rankings.

Lin reports the position Merrill would play in San Diego, whether that be later this season or next, is “uncertain.” However, in acknowledging the possibility, Lin also shared Padres officials reportedly desire a position change for shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

“Some team officials would like to see Bogaerts move to first base or second base next season, with (Ha-Seong) Kim back at shortstop and Merrill eventually claiming a super-utility job if he does not settle in at one spot,” Lin wrote.

Kim moved to second base after Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million deal in December.

During his rise up the ranks, Merrill has played at first base and second base along with left field. However, Lin noted how Merrill is considered an above-average defender and viewed as a player who can stick at the most premium infield position.

Bogaerts has a .990 field percentage in 999 2/3 innings for the Padres this season with four errors in 113 starts.