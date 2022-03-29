Boston Sports Teams Congratulate Pride On Isobel Cup Championship Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Pride are basking in the admiration of their peers and other well-wishers.

The Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and New England Revolution all congratulated the Pride for their 2022 Isobel Cup triumph. The Pride upset the Connecticut Whale 4-2 on Monday night to secure their second consecutive Isobel Cup and third championship in franchise history.

BACK TO BACK IN BEANTOWN! ?



THE BOSTON PRIDE ARE YOUR 2022 ISOBEL CUP CHAMPIONS ?? #Isobel2022 pic.twitter.com/9wWnjcHuN8 — PHF (@PHF) March 29, 2022

The Bruins started the parade of plaudits Monday night.

“That’s another one! ? ,” the B’s wrote in a tweet.

The Patriots followed suit early Tuesday morning.