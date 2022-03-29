Boston Sports Teams Congratulate Pride On Isobel Cup Championship Win

The Boston Pride are basking in the admiration of their peers and other well-wishers.
The Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and New England Revolution all congratulated the Pride for their 2022 Isobel Cup triumph. The Pride upset the Connecticut Whale 4-2 on Monday night to secure their second consecutive Isobel Cup and third championship in franchise history.
The Bruins started the parade of plaudits Monday night.
“That’s another one! ? ,” the B’s wrote in a tweet.
The Patriots followed suit early Tuesday morning.
“Back to back CHAMPS!,” the Patriots wrote in a tweet. “Congratulations, @TheBostonPride”
The Red Sox chimed in around midday.
“Massive congrats to @TheBostonPride!” the Red Sox wrote in a tweet.
The Revolution honored the Pride with a custom graphic.
“Congrats, @TheBostonPride!”
The Pride’s Isobel Cup only furthers Boston’s claim as the “Best Sports City,” marking Beantown’s seventh pro-sports title since 2011.