Boston Sports Teams Congratulate Pride On Isobel Cup Championship Win

The Pride are back-to-back Isobel Cup champs

by

The Boston Pride are basking in the admiration of their peers and other well-wishers.

The Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and New England Revolution all congratulated the Pride for their 2022 Isobel Cup triumph. The Pride upset the Connecticut Whale 4-2 on Monday night to secure their second consecutive Isobel Cup and third championship in franchise history.

The Bruins started the parade of plaudits Monday night.

“That’s another one! ? ,” the B’s wrote in a tweet.

The Patriots followed suit early Tuesday morning.

“Back to back CHAMPS!,” the Patriots wrote in a tweet. “Congratulations, @TheBostonPride”

The Red Sox chimed in around midday.

“Massive congrats to @TheBostonPride!” the Red Sox wrote in a tweet.

The Revolution honored the Pride with a custom graphic.

“Congrats, @TheBostonPride!”

The Pride’s Isobel Cup only furthers Boston’s claim as the “Best Sports City,” marking Beantown’s seventh pro-sports title since 2011.

