Red Sox, Patriots Wish Bruins Luck Before Kicking Off NHL Playoffs

It’s the best time on the sports calendar for those who root for the professional teams around New England.

With the Boston Red Sox in full swing and the Celtics in the midst of their playoff stretch, the Bruins now step on the ice and gain a new intensity with hopes of claiming Lord Stanley following a run through the NHL playoffs.

But before the Black and Gold kick off their postseason Monday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, other teams around the city wanted to offer their good luck wishes. The Red Sox, New England Patriots and New England Revolution each took to social media to wish Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and the rest of the B’s well ahead of puck drop at PNC Arena.

Ready for puck drop! ?



Good luck in the playoffs, @NHLBruins! pic.twitter.com/YI0TtDLqze — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 2, 2022

The Bruins are the lone Boston team on the docket Monday night with the Red Sox having a rare off day. Puck drop against the Hurricanes is set for 7 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN.