FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots fans and reporters haven’t heard much from Bailey Zappe this season.

New England’s second-year quarterback addressed the media after the two times he replaced starter Mac Jones late in recent blowout losses. But outside of those brief postgame chats, Zappe has been largely invisible.

In nearly every standard media availability period (45-minute chunks on weekdays where reporters are allowed into the Patriots’ locker room) since his surprise cutdown-day release, Zappe has either made himself scarce or politely declined to talk.

Wednesday was an exception. Three days after he was part of a notable depth-chart shakeup in the Patriots’ latest defeat, the 2022 fourth-round draft pick made an appearance at his locker and was willing to chat.

His responses were not revelatory. Zappe is well-schooled in the art of answering questions like a Patriot. But his conversation with NESN.com did offer a glimpse into what this season has been like for the man who became a New England cult hero 12 months ago.

“Of course, it’s not the outcome as a team that we’ve wanted,” Zappe said, “but for me, I’m just trying to be the best teammate I can for this team and help the team win. I’m trying to get better every day. I know that’s cliche, but I’m just trying to continue to improve my knowledge of the game. Meeting with OB (offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien), meeting with Coach (Bill) Belichick and just try to take it day by day for me, personally.”

After his successful fill-in stint last October (two starts, two wins in place of an injured Jones), some viewed Zappe as a legitimate candidate to win the starting job this past offseason. His stock has fallen considerably since then.

Zappe struggled in O’Brien’s new offense — which is more complex than the simplified scheme Matt Patricia had for him last season — during training camp and the preseason, to the point New England felt comfortable cutting him and allowing any other NFL team to claim him off waivers. None did, and Zappe eventually rejoined the Patriots’ 53-man roster after a brief stint on the practice squad.

“You kind of use it as an audition to show that I’m ready and try to get better, whoever I’m throwing to.” Bailey Zappe

He did not perform well in either of his two garbage-time relief appearances, however, completing just 38.9% of his passes and averaging 4.4 yards per attempt against Dallas and New Orleans. Had he impressed, Zappe might have received a chance to start over a struggling Jones this past Sunday in Las Vegas. Instead, he was demoted, designated as New England’s emergency third-string QB for its 21-17 loss to the Raiders.

Undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham, who was just promoted from the practice squad and isn’t even a full-time quarterback, was the new No. 2 behind Jones. Cunningham wound up playing six offensive snaps in the loss, half as a change-of-pace QB and half as a wide receiver.

“I kind of tried to do the same thing that I usually do,” Zappe said when asked for his reaction to that change. “Because you know, you look back to last year — the NFL’s crazy. Stuff happens. Injuries happen. It could be on the first play, last play. I know with the whole new rules of third quarterback, it’s new to everybody, but for me personally, I was just trying to prepare like I usually do.

“If something were to happen, I would have been ready to go.”

Belichick and O’Brien have been mum on the Patriots’ backup QB plans this week, not revealing whether Cunningham, Zappe or veteran Will Grier will be the next man up behind Jones when New England hosts the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

“All of us, we want the team to win,” Zappe said of the Patriots’ four signal-callers. “That’s the biggest thing: we want to win. I think that’s kind of well-known around here. Everybody wants to win, and we’re trying to do everything we can to do that.”

Dropping Zappe below Cunningham was the latest signal that the Patriots seemingly have soured on Zappe. Before that, they brought in a parade of other backup options: Matt Corral, Ian Book and then Grier, whom they signed off Cincinnati’s practice squad in late September. Grier was fourth string against the Raiders and did not dress for the game.

Asked whether he still feels like he has a chance to compete for a role in New England, Zappe confidently replied: “Yeah.”

“Coach Belichick, you know how he preaches there’s competition here every day,” he said. “So for me, I think it’s, whether it’s with the first-team offense, with scout, whatever, I try to take every rep that I can. You kind of use it as an audition to show that I’m ready and try to get better, whoever I’m throwing to.”

Despite all recent evidence to the contrary, O’Brien said Tuesday that the Patriots “haven’t lost any confidence in Bailey.” Does Zappe feel like he still has the faith of his coaches and teammates?

“One hundred percent,” he said. “Coach OB, he’s really good. He communicates very well. So being able to be with him for the last few months has been awesome. I’ve learned a lot from him. I need to go in there and tell him I appreciate it.

“But I feel the confidence. Whenever the opportunity comes, like I said multiple times, I’ll be ready.”