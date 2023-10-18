Celtics Leak Boston’s Newest ‘City Edition’ Jersey For 2023-24

After a blockbuster-filled offseason of notable roster acquisitions, the Boston Celtics will add a fresh, new uniform to their rotation for the 2023-24 season.

Since the NBA introduced the “City Edition” uniform line, teams all across the league have put forth their strongest creative foot in introducing the best threads. And being no exception to that, the Celtics unveiled a tease for their latest installment in the line, following up on Boston’s Bill Russell uniforms from last season.

Better? Worse? Just as good? That’s all up for interpretation.

On Wednesday, less than 24 hours following the team’s electric 123-110 preseason win over the New York Knicks, the Celtics leaked several images of a never-before-seen uniform, featuring a White, Gold and Green colorway:

Story continues below advertisement

Committed to the craft ☘️ pic.twitter.com/J2iPcv126b — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 18, 2023

Unlike last season, the Celtics elected to sport “Boston” across the chest in an arch-shaped form, with the Green lettering surrounded by a Gold border.

While the Celtics only leaked zoomed-in pictures, the rest of social media snagged some shots of their own to suggest what the rest of the uniform will look like.

The most unique (and by far coolest) feature of the uniforms is the parquet print that goes along the left and ride side of the jersey. As has been the case in Boston’s past City Edition releases, tradition and paying homage is the greatest priority.

Story continues below advertisement

What better way to act out on tradition than sporting these new threads en route to Banner 18, right?