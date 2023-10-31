If the New England Patriots spent any time preparing for Chase Young and Montez Sweat, it was a total waste.

The Commanders on Tuesday traded Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2024 third-round pick, according to multiple reports. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports was the first to report the news.

The deal arrived a little over two hours after Washington traded another star edge rusher, Montez Sweat, to the Chicago Bears. The 3-5 Commanders will visit the 2-6 Patriots on Sunday.

New England reportedly kicked the tires on trading for Young, who was one of the best players available ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Such a move would’ve been a stunner considering the Patriots currently are in last place in the AFC standings.

Young, the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has battled injuries throughout his young career. But when healthy, he’s a game-changing force on the edge.

The Ohio State product posted 7.5 sacks in his first season while winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. Young posted five sacks and 15 tackles in his first seven games this season.

You can click here to monitor all trade rumors involving the Patriots as Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline approaches.

