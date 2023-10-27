Baseball fans had to wait two days, and Game 1 of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers begins Friday.

Both sides came back from a 3-2 deficit in their respective championship series matchups for their chance at a title. The Rangers beat the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in Game 7 on Monday to take home the American League pennant. And the Diamondbacks took down the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 on Tuesday. Both of those wins came on the road.

Nathan Eovaldi gets the nod for the Rangers. The former Boston Red Sox pitcher is 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 26 innings this postseason. Zac Gallen will toe the rubber for the D’Backs. The right-hander commands a 5.24 ERA in four starts and has 13 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings.

The Rangers hope to win their first World Series title, and Arizona hopes to win its second.

Texas is a favorite on the run line, and the total for the matchup is 8.5 runs, according to consensus data from NESN Bets.

Here’s how to watch Game 1 of the World Series between the Diamondbacks and Rangers online and on TV.

When: Friday, Oct. 27 at 8:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: Fubo — free trial | FOX