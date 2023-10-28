[nesn_fubo network=”FOX”]

The Texas Rangers will look to follow up their cinematic Friday night comeback over the Arizona Diamondbacks during Saturday’s Game 2 of the 2023 World Series.

You couldn’t script a more thrilling ending to the series opener at Globe Life Field with the Rangers epically climbing back from a 5-3 deficit in the bottom of the ninth with one out to then walk it off in the bottom of the 11th inning — taking a quick 1-0 series lead with a wild 6-5 victory.

Corey Seager, who hit the equalizer, and Adolis García, who sent all of Texas into a frenzy, sported their hero capes. However, it’s still anyone’s series.

Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly will take the mound for Game 2, looking to even up the series before it heads back to Arizona. Meanwhile, Rangers southpaw Jordan Montgomery will seek a solid 2-0 lead for Texas.

Here’s how to watch Game 2 of the World Series between the Diamondbacks and Rangers:

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8:03 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Streams:Fubo — free trial | FOX

Featured image via Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK Images