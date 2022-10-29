Kyle Schwarber Wins America Tacos With Stolen Base In World Series Game 1

Kyle Schwarber became the hero for America on Friday night.

The Philadelphia Phillies slugger, who certainly isn’t known for swiping bags, stole second base in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros in the top of the seventh inning with the game tied 5-5, meaning Taco Ball will give everyone in the United States a free Doritos Locos Taco within the next 10 days.

Fans have to register through the chain restaurant’s rewards program to claim their taco.

There it is, FREE TACOS!



Thank you, Schwarby ?? pic.twitter.com/BPCkrpry51 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022

Even though Nick Castellanos struck out to end the inning with the bases loaded, he ended up coming through with the game-saving catch in the bottom of the ninth en route to a 6-5 win after a J.T. Realmuto home run in the 10th.

The Phillies look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead Saturday night when first pitch for Game 2 is thrown at 8:03 p.m. ET.