Astros Add Marwin González, Ex-Red Sox Infielder, To World Series Roster

Marwin González surprisingly is in position to help his team reach the promised land.

The Houston Astros added the infielder to their roster for the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Houston left González off its rosters for the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox and the American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox. However, Jake Meyers’ shoulder injury cost him a spot on the Astros’ World Series roster and created an opening for González to fill, according to The Athletic’s Jake Kaplan.

Gonzalez started the 2021 season with the Red Sox, but Boston released him in August after he failed to overcome his struggles at the plate. He batted .176 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 14 games for the Astros.

Game 1 of the Astros-Braves World Series is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.