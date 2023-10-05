The 2022 U.S. Open was an exciting time for golf fans, and the United States Golf Association on Thursday announced when the major will make its return to The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Golf fans had to wait 34 years for the U.S. Open to return to TCC, and there will be a slightly shorter wait of 15 years when the U.S. Open is held in 2038. There also will be additional tournaments with the 2030 U.S. Girls’ Junior, 2034 U.S. Amateur, and 2045 U.S. Women’s Open to be held at The Country Club.

“We are thrilled to return to The Country Club and bring four exceptional championships to a venue with such rich history,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer. “This partnership with The Country Club gives juniors, amateurs and professionals alike the opportunity to vie for a USGA championship and etch their names in golfing history at one of the nation’s most iconic venues. We look forward to witnessing the incredible talent and passion that will be on display in the coming years.”

It’s not a favorable announcement for golf fans, especially given the uncertainty of what a merger between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund will look like and how it will affect the sport.

Story continues below advertisement

But again, it is less of a wait than the last drought between 1988 and 2022. New England fans got to see Keagan Bradley win the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. this year, and it showed the appetite for the sport in the region.

Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2022 U.S. Open, and Massachusetts golf fans will have to be patient to see if there will be another memorable moment like his victory at The Country Club.