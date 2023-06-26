Keegan Bradley Inspired New England Golfers During Travelers Win

CROMWELL, Conn. — Moments after he won the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, Keegan Bradley shared a message for his fellow New Englanders, specifically the young golfers who call the region home.

“This is for all the kids who grew up in New England, got to sit through the winters and watch other people play golf,” Bradley said on CBS Sports’ post-round coverage.

"I'm so proud to win this tournament." ❤️@Keegan_Bradley was emotional after winning at a place close to home @TravelersChamp. pic.twitter.com/vnPTD2TCDw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 25, 2023

Bradley expanded on that message after he set a new course record of 23-under par 257. He won the tournament by three shots after leading by six with seven holes to play. It marked the second win of the season for the New England native, who is from Woodstock, Vermont, and went to high school in Hopkinton, Mass.

“This is for all the kids like me that grew up in winters and can’t play and would watch the kids from Florida and down south get better and compete and get invited to the biggest tournaments in the country that I was never invited to,” Bradley said during his press conference.

“And I hope that they know that they can come from this area. From where I grew up, this is like the south down here. They can come from this area and still make it in golf. If you put your time in and work when you can, and enjoy the game, I hope they can see they can do that.”

Ronan Lucey, a native of Bow, New Hampshire, is among them. He’s been inspired by Bradley throughout Bradley’s career, which started in 2008, but it might have reached its climax Sunday.

Lucey, 24, started following Bradley in 2011 when the New England native burst onto the scene with a win in the PGA Championship. Lucey first saw Bradley play at the 2011 Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., about a month after his major victory and proceeded to follow him to the Travelers Championship the next summer.

Lucey told NESN.com he’s since built a connection with the Bradley family, who “noticed” him and his infatuation with Bradley more than a decade ago. Lucey recalled how the Bradley family gave him a green “Keegan’s Clan” pin one of the first times they met, and their relationship had Lucey standing just a few feet away from Bradley’s family on the 18th hole Sunday.

“He’s had two or three shots at this tournament before, and knowing this is the one that means the most to him, it’s kind of cool to see it come full circle for him. To inspire kids from around this area, and get to win in front of them,” Lucey told NESN.com.

“I know for his family it’s really special, and to a small-town New England kid who got inspired by him, it’s really special.”

Bradley accomplished quite a bit over the weekend at the track located just a few miles away from Hartford, Conn. He’s now $3.6 million richer after winning the Tour’s designated event, he put himself firmly in the hunt for a Ryder Cup conversation and won his sixth event on the Tour. It surely will be one of the most memorable weekends for Bradley, winning at New England’s lone PGA Tour stop to which he always cherishes returning.

But the impact might stretch much farther than even he can imagine.