Travelers Champion Keegan Bradley Salutes New England Fans After Unforgettable Win

CROMWELL, Conn. — Chants of “Kee-gan Brad-ley” echoed on the 18th hole of TPC River Highlands when New England’s most prominent golfer walked onto the green Sunday during the final round of the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Bradley, pumping two fists in the air, was the homecoming king.

And he also was the winner of the PGA Tour event he grew up attending.

“I can’t even describe what that felt like,” Bradley said Sunday while wearing the Travelers Championship jacket with the trophy right beside him, doing so after concluding the tournament with a course record 23-under par 257.

“I dreamt my whole life of playing in Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, and it felt pretty close to what that would feel like,” Bradley said. “I had a bunch of people say they’ve never heard the 18th hole sound like that. It was just so fun to have a three-shot lead where I could enjoy it and mess up a little bit and still win. I could let my guard down a little bit. I’ve never been able to do that in my six wins. I’m so thankful for the fans. I’m so honored to be their winner.”

Bradley is rooted from Woodstock, Vermont and graduated high school in Hopkinton, Mass. His PGA Tour profile says Tom Brady would be in his dream foursome, and that checks out given that he took a jab at Aaron Rodgers on Sunday when he noted the New York Jets quarterback texted him after the win.

Bradley is New England through and through. The fact he was the one who won at New England’s lone stop on the PGA Tour this season made too much sense. Especially since it was his 13th straight year playing in Connecticut, a course he cherishes returning to.

“One of my favorite things about myself is where I’m from. The bond that you have with people from New England is different than anywhere in the world, any country I’ve ever been,” Bradley said after shooting 2-under par 68 in the final round. “I’m very proud. I’ve lived all over New England — Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and I’m very, very proud of where I come from. I love every sports team in this area, so to hear the fans cheer for me like they would a sports team, it means a lot.”

Entering this weekend, Bradley’s best finish at the Travelers was when he tied for second in 2019. He outdueled Chez Reavie in the rematch, though, Reavie being in the final pairing with Bradley. Reavie trailed Bradley by one stroke entering the final round but Bradley won in a runaway. He held a six shot lead with seven holes left, his three backside bogies causing it to become close — but not that close — down the stretch.

“It’s an event my first handful of years on TOUR I really struggled at, because the pressure of wanting to play well for family and the local community was too much,” Bradley reflected. “I had to learn how to do it. Other than the majors and those type of tournaments, this was always the top of my list. What a special thing to be

the winner of this tournament.”

What a deserving champion.