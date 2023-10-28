Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Questions Officials After Loss To Celtics

The Celtics got their first shot at redemption against the Heat following last season’s playoff elimination, defeating Miami on Friday night at TD Garden, which sparked some postgame officiating dispute.

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra addressed a fourth-quarter foul call. Boston’s Derrick White, guarded by Jimmy Butler, drew a foul that put the Heat over the limit and gave the Celtics a pair of free throws while already leading, 114-111, with 44.9 seconds remaining — and left Spoelstra irate.

“We’ll agree to disagree,” Spoelstra told reporters postgame, per Bally Sports video. “I was challenging a foul that was made at half-court, not that was made in front of me. Whether that was a foul or not, I don’t know, but he called a foul at half-court that was clearly not a foul and that’s not the same play. There’s a deflection and it goes to half-court and then they picked it up, seemingly was a turnover. I’ve had it explained to me in coach’s meeting that it’s not the same play.”

That proved to be enough of a rally-killer to provide the Celtics with enough last-minute momentum to close out the contest and hand Miami its first loss of the season.

Spo is all of us right now pic.twitter.com/WwHIeVMbqx — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) October 28, 2023

Although, while unwilling to see eye-to-eye with the officials, Spoelstra did admit that Miami could’ve prevented allowing a last-minute call to impact the final result of the head-to-head battle with Boston.

“Regardless, that call didn’t go our way. We had plenty of opportunities,” Spoelstra admitted.

The Celtics applied pressure by making Miami pay for its mistakes, scoring 16 points off 12 Heat turnovers while also utilizing their new-look core in various ways. White led the charge with 28 points as the C’s quickly (and wisely) identified him as the hot hand and let the 29-year-old go to work.

Boston’s front court also did a number on Miami, outscoring the Heat in the paint, 52-36. Kristaps Porzingis finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, including six offensive, continuing to flex the luxury of length and an adept ability to score from anywhere on the floor.

Miami and Boston will meet again on Jan. 25.