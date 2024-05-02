The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 118-84 in Game 5 to close out their round-one matchup of the NBA playoffs.

Jaylen Brown and Derrick White led the Celtics with 25 points each, and Brown added six rebounds in 26 minutes of playing time.

“We came in, we threw the first punch. We played fast. We played aggressive,” Brown told Abby Chin, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “And we found a way to get a win. That was the best.”

Even though the Celtics lost just one game in the series, Brown said Boston is not getting ahead of themselves as they continue the quest for Banner 18.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re just taking one game at a time,” Brown said. “We just gotta keep staying with it. We gotta clean up some of the stuff that we been messing up on, and we gotta keep getting better as the playoffs go on.”

Brown doesn’t anticipate the Celtics celebrating their victory over the Heat very long since they still have so much more to achieve in the postseason.

“I think we still have tests to go through throughout these playoffs,” Brown told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “Especially with (Kristaps Porzingis) being out. But, I think we’re up to the challenge. I think I’m up to the challenge. I’m excited about that. We’re graduating; we haven’t graduated yet.”

The Celtics will face the winner of the Cleveland Cavaliers – Orlando Magic series. Cleveland has the 3-2 lead as the series shifts to Orlando for Game 6 on Friday night.