The Boston Bruins’ 2023-24 regular season will begin airing on NESN starting with pregame and postgame coverage Wednesday, Oct. 11 when the Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. In addition, NESN’s Opening Night pregame show will include live coverage of the Bruins’ centennial ceremony from TD Garden.

NESN will air and live stream 69 Bruins telecasts this season. NESN will also produce one hour of pregame and postgame coverage for every matchup on NESN to bring New England fans the most in-depth and exclusive access to the team.

The Bruins are celebrating their centennial season, commemorating the organization’s 100th year in the National Hockey League. To celebrate the team’s rich history, there will be special events and initiatives throughout this season into the 2024-25 campaign in honor of the Bruins’ 100th anniversary. NESN will be producing a four-part docuseries to commemorate the milestone. More details on the docuseries to follow at a later date. In addition, NESN will also create 100 short vignettes and bonus digital content to be released over the course of the centennial celebration that will be available on NESN.com and the NESN 360 app.

NESN’s broadcast booth will consist of NESN color analyst Andy Brickley and play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards. Alex Faust will also contribute to play-by-play duties on occasion. Pregame and postgame coverage will be hosted by Sophia Jurksztowicz, with analysis from Billy Jaffe, Barry Pederson and Andrew Raycroft. Adam Pellerin and Raycroft will rotate rinkside reporter duties, and Jurksztowicz will also contribute as rinkside reporter intermittently.

This season, NESN’s Bruins “My Story” series continues, showcasing behind-the-scenes stories about Bruins players and staff. New episodes will feature Milan Lucic, Kevin Shattenkirk, James van Riemsdyk and others. In addition, NESN will continue to produce the “Morning Bru” podcast sponsored by Berkshire Bank with Jaffe and Raycroft, which is available on NESN.com/podcasts or wherever fans download their podcasts.

All home games will be broadcast in 4K HDR quality, which is available to DIRECTV, fuboTV, and Verizon Fios subscribers and NESN 360 users on compatible devices. To learn more about where to watch, visit www.NESN.com/4k.

NESN has also announced a new feature, NESN 360 View, for the network’s digital streaming service, NESN 360. The new feature will give users the ability to view live in-game statistics, including detailed player and team stats, and current standings on mobile devices and tablets.

For a limited time in celebration of the centennial season, an annual subscription to NESN 360 is an additional $100 off, or just $229.99, for a year. The promotional offer is available on a first-come, first-serve basis for new subscribers who select the annual plan. Offer terminates on Oct. 17, 2023 or while supplies last, whichever is earlier. Monthly subscriptions are $29.99 a month.

Fans with an existing participating video provider can stream live games and content on NESN 360 for no additional cost. They can download the NESN 360 app and log in with their TV provider today to get started on select devices. Visit www.NESN360.com to learn more.

To download the full preseason and regular season schedules direct to your favorite device, visit NESN.com/schedule. For the latest news and programming updates from NESN, follow us at @NESN on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. And download the NESN 360 app for game updates and the best of New England’s sports news.