NFL Trade Deadline: 49ers Headline Winners, Patriots Among Losers

It never seems to live up to the hype, does it?

The NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. There were very few moves on deadline day, and only one which could be classified as a blockbuster: Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers.

Nevertheless, we unpacked a few winners and losers from the NFL trade deadline and offered a few best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook regarding to those included.

Winners

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have an absolutely frightening group on the defensive line. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Young joins a defense previously headlined by Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Javon Hargrave and linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. The fact Young is an impending free agent means he could be a rental, and while a third-round pick is a steep price to pay for an expiring deal, we can’t blame the 49ers for pushing their chips into the middle.

Best bet: 49ers to win NFC championship +250

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles didn’t do much of anything on deadline day. However, their trade for two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard last week has the potential to be a deadline steal. Especially given the fact high-end picks were thrown around for impactful defenders Tuesday. Philadelphia acquired Byard for a pair of Day 3 selections.

Best bet: Eagles earn No. 1 seed in NFC -105

Washington Commanders

The Commanders weren’t the only ones previously viewed as a seller. But they were one of the only ones to actually sell. Washington dealt both Young and fellow star pass-rusher Montez Sweat. Both are on expiring contacts and the 3-5 Commanders are listed as a -950 favorite to miss the playoffs. The franchise now has a second- and third-round pick to show for Sweat and Young, respectively. The future was front of mind for the franchise.

Best bet: Under 6.5 wins -148

New York Giants

The Giants essentially paid $9 million for a second-round pick in a trade that sent Leonard Williams with the Seattle Seahawks. The Moneyball-like move was rather respectable.

Joshua Dobbs

With quarterback Kyler Murray nearing a return to the Cardinals, Arizona sent Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. Dobbs, who went 1-7 in eight starts for the Cardinals this season, now has a chance to replace the injured Kirk Cousins in 2023. The Vikings currently are in the playoff picture and Dobbs could earn himself another contract if he helps them get to that point. We’re just not going to count on it.

Best bet: Vikings miss playoffs -290

Losers

New England Patriots

Bill Belichick’s team ranks dead last in the AFC and currently is staring down a top five draft selection. New England would have been wise to sell off expiring contracts. It’s not often the Patriots pay players seeking second contracts, after all. But they didn’t. Instead, the Patriots, who are -4500 to miss the postseason, will be in danger of losing those assets for nothing this offseason.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos currently are dead last in the AFC West, ahead of only the Patriots in the AFC and -2000 to miss the playoffs. Denver, though, opted not to sell any of its enticing candidates like wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Jeudy has one more season under contract and would have earned a more notable return Tuesday than if he is sold this offseason or at next year’s deadline.

Chicago Bears

Bears general manager Ryan Poles likely sees a path toward an extension with Sweat, and maybe there was even a verbal agreement before the deal went through. But the 2-6 Bears are not doing anything this season. So why wouldn’t they just keep the second-round pick and sign Sweat as a free agent this spring? It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, regardless of Chicago’s troubles on defense.