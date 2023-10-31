The season-ending injury to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins caused many to speculate who Minnesota might try to add before the NFL trade deadline.

Could the Vikings try to deal for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones? Or what about Tennessee Titans veteran signal-caller Ryan Tannehill? Well, the Vikings made their decision.

Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon acquired Joshua Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals some two hours before the league’s deadline, as first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Minnesota traded a sixth-round pick for Dobbs and a conditional seventh-rounder, as announced by the Vikings.

There were no reports that surfaced linking Minnesota to either Jones nor Tannehill. However, it’s fair to assume a trade for either would have required more than a late-round pick swap.

The 28-year-old Dobbs won one of his eight starts with the Cardinals this season. He is 1-9 in 10 career starts, and the Vikings will mark his fourth team in four seasons (Pittsburgh Steelers, Titans, Cardinals).

The 4-4 Vikings currently hold the final NFC wild-card spot entering Week 9. FanDuel Sportsbook lists Minnesota +225 to make the postseason.

Featured image via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images