FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Friday held their final practice ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Miami Dolphins.

Calvin Anderson was the only player who wasn’t present during the media-access portion of practice. The offensive tackle was limited Wednesday and missed all of Thursday’s practice due to an illness. Bill Belichick on Friday said the issue isn’t related to the serious illness that wiped out Anderson’s summer.

“No, it’s not. It’s not the same,” New England’s head coach said before backtracking. “Honestly, I don’t really know enough to talk about it. If they’re related — I really don’t know. It’s above my pay grade.”

When asked whether Anderson could play again this season, Belichick said “I hope so.”

Story continues below advertisement

Running back Ty Montgomery was back on the field after sitting out Thursday due to personal reasons.

Calvin Anderson is the only player absent from today's Patriots practice. Ty Montgomery is back. pic.twitter.com/oGVHUEmuZu — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) October 27, 2023

The Patriots will release their final Week 8 injury report Friday afternoon. They’ll host a closed walkthrough on Saturday before traveling to Miami.

Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.