It’s gameday in Dallas.

The Patriots will visit the Cowboys on Sunday for one of the more intriguing matchups on the NFL’s Week 4 schedule. New England is coming off a narrow road win over the New York Jets, while Dallas is fresh off a disappointing road loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The game will mark the return to AT&T Stadium for running back Ezekiel Elliott, who spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Cowboys. The Patriots reportedly plan to give the veteran an increased role.

Of course, this matchup really is about the quarterbacks. Mac Jones is still searching for a statement win — this certainly would qualify — and Dak Prescott is looking to prove last week’s stinker was a fluke.

Will Jones help the Patriots improve to 2-2, or will Prescott and the 2-1 Cowboys send New England to its third consecutive 1-3 start? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Patriots-Cowboys game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 1, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV | FOX