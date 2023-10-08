The New England Patriots waved the white flag pretty early Sunday.

Bill Belichick’s squad found itself down 24-0 in Sunday’s contest with the Saints but had a chance to get on the board in the middle of the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. All the Patriots had to do was convert a fourth-and-3 from New Orleans’ 40-yard line, which would have essentially pushed them into field goal range.

Instead, they punted.

As one could imagine, Patriots fans weren’t thrilled with that decision.

The Patriots did not actually just punt the ball down 24 on 4th and 3 in Saints territory… Gotta be a mistake on my ESPN app right? — Joe Kimball (@JoeKimball23) October 8, 2023

I'm going to go ahead and guess that Ernie Adams would have disagreed with that punt call. — James Christensen (@NEPatriotsDraft) October 8, 2023

why did the patriots punt? Bill is so dumb man — Dwyane Thomas (@ThomasDwyane1) October 8, 2023

4th and 3 inside opponents side of field down 24-0 and you punt? Patriots tanking fosho — nathan (@QuarantinoCards) October 8, 2023

New England’s defense forced a three-and-out, but the Patriots’ next offensive possession ended after they lost 2 yards on first down and New Orleans forced a pair of incompletions.