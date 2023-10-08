The New England Patriots waved the white flag pretty early Sunday.
Bill Belichick’s squad found itself down 24-0 in Sunday’s contest with the Saints but had a chance to get on the board in the middle of the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. All the Patriots had to do was convert a fourth-and-3 from New Orleans’ 40-yard line, which would have essentially pushed them into field goal range.
Instead, they punted.
As one could imagine, Patriots fans weren’t thrilled with that decision.
New England’s defense forced a three-and-out, but the Patriots’ next offensive possession ended after they lost 2 yards on first down and New Orleans forced a pair of incompletions.
Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images