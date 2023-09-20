FOXBORO, Mass. — We typically wouldn’t spend much, if any, time talking about practice squad players, but Jalen Reagor is a different case.

A first-round pick in 2020, the talented-but-flawed receiver flamed out after two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, who then traded him to the Vikings. After spending one season in Minnesota, Reagor was cut in late August before signing to the Patriots’ practice squad.

The 24-year-old wasn’t elevated for New England’s Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but was promoted for its Week 2 home matchup with the Dolphins. Reagor didn’t play a single snap against Miami, but the fact he was active (Kayshon Boutte was a healthy scratch) suggests he’s been decent in practices since joining the Patriots.

But what does Mac Jones think of Reagor?

Story continues below advertisement

“He looks good,” Jones said Wednesday with a confident nod. “He’s fast. Obviously, picking up the playbook pretty good. He looks pretty good.”

Ultimately, it would be a surprise if Reagor earns any role this season in New England. He posted just 72 catches for 799 yards in his first 45 NFL games, and there’s a reason he now is riding the NFL practice-squad rollercoaster.

Basically, he’s N’Keal Harry 2.0, just faster and a year younger.

But you never know. Maybe Reagor has taken to Patriots coaching and made big improvements behind the scenes. Stranger things have happened.

Story continues below advertisement

New England must announce its Week 3 practice squad elevations by 4 p.m. ET. on Saturday. The Patriots will visit the New York Jets on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.