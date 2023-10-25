The Patriots finished last week with a 19-player injury report. It was a big one.

Their first injury report of Week 8 is a bit smaller at 12 players, but there still are some negative developments.

Deatrich Wise (shoulder), Ty Montgomery (knee) and Calvin Anderson (illness) all are new additions and were limited in Wednesday’s practice. Rookie defensive lineman Keion White remained absent due to a concussion that also sidelined him for last Sunday’s home win over the Buffalo Bills.

David Andrews, Jack Jones, Mike Onwenu, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas, Kyle Dugger, Cody Davis and Kayshon Boutte all were removed. Those are good signs.

Here’s the full Wednesday injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Keion White, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OL Calvin Anderson, Illness

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle

TE Hunter Henry, Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

RB Ty Montgomery, Knee

G Cole Strange, Knee

LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder

As for the Dolphins, whom the Patriots will visit on Sunday, they practiced Wednesday without Tyreek Hill, Jevon Holland, Alec Ingold, Robert Jones and Raheem Mostert.

It sounds like there’s a real chance that Hill will miss Sunday’s game in Miami.

The Patriots will practice again on Thursday and Friday. Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Et.