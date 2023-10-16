Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, recently raised eyebrows when he teased the possibility of facing undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

But the WWE Universe probably shouldn’t bank on seeing the real-life cousins rumble at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia next April.

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso reported Monday, citing multiple sources close to WWE, that there currently are no plans for The Rock to face Reigns.

According to Barrasso, the decision is not The Rock’s to make, nor is the main event “even a topic of substance.”

“Even if it were offered, it would not be a certainty that Johnson would even accept,” Barrasso wrote. “He has multiple obligations, and if he is part of a movie that is filming, he simply would not be able to take the risk of wrestling.”

The Rock made a surprise appearance on “SmackDown” last month, working a segment with Austin Theory and Pat McAfee. He hasn’t had a full match since facing John Cena at WrestleMania 29 in 2013, but The Rock said on “The Pat McAfee Show” prior to appearing on “SmackDown” that there at one point were plans for him to face Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Reigns instead ended up defending the title against Cody Rhodes at SoFi Stadium.

It sure seems like Reigns and Rhodes — the two biggest names in WWE right now — are on a collision course for a ‘Mania rematch. While there are other candidates to face Reigns, including Jey Uso or even Solo Sikoa if The Bloodline crumbles, Rhodes is the most likely candidate roughly six months away from WrestleMania 40.

“Unless the situation changes dramatically, Rhodes will be headlining WrestleMania,” Barrasso wrote. “The Rock would be sensational, but that would be a one-day payoff (and it may work even better as an attraction later on without the title involved). While no one should count out (LA) Knight, a 20-year wrestling veteran who is beyond hungry for his long-awaited, overdue opportunity atop the industry leader, the story is in place for Rhodes.”

Of course, a lot can change. And The Rock is an obvious needle mover, as one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE history and one of the most recognizable celebrities on the planet. But a dream match between him and Reigns no longer feels inevitable, at least in the short-term, which actually might be a good thing for WWE, as it’s reflective of the company’s improved storytelling and character building over the past couple of years.

WWE no longer needs The Rock.