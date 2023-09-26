The rumors are true: Jade Cargill is taking her talents to WWE.

WWE on Tuesday announced it signed Cargill to a multiyear contract, ending widespread speculation about the former AEW star’s future.

This represents a huge splash for WWE. Cargill, whose contract with AEW recently expired, figures to provide a major boost to WWE’s women’s division, though it’s unclear when she’ll make her main roster debut.

WWE chief content officer Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) reposted the announcement Tuesday, adding on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that Cargill is a “dominant athlete who’s here to change the game… “

Cargill, 31, was slated to begin training Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. There was no word on whether she’ll join the NXT, RAW or SmackDown brand upon debuting with the company.

Random fact: Cargill has a daughter with former Major League Baseball second baseman Brandon Phillips, a three-time All-Star who spent most of his career with the Cincinnati Reds but also played for the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox and Cleveland.

Featured image via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images