FOXBORO, Mass. — J.C. Jackson’s first practice back with the Patriots included a brief visit with Robert Kraft.

New England’s owner took time early in practice to speak with the 27-year-old cornerback, whom the Patriots acquired Wednesday in a trade with the Chargers. Jackson spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Patriots before signing a lucrative deal with Los Angeles in 2022.

Take a look:

Robert Kraft took time to meet with J.C. Jackson early in today's Patriots practice pic.twitter.com/3pECZZzoKg — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) October 5, 2023

Robert Kraft reunites with J.C. Jackson during Patriots practice, who is an active participant today.#ForeverNE | #NFL | pic.twitter.com/OeuomwBdTx — NESN (@NESN) October 5, 2023

As you can see, Jackson was wearing No. 29.

It’s unclear whether Jackson will keep the number. But if he does, it will mark the first time he’s worn anything other than No. 27, which has been worn by cornerback Myles Bryant since Jackson bolted for the Chargers. Bryant wore No. 41 in 2021 and 2022.

We still don’t know whether Jackson will be active Sunday when the Patriots host the New Orleans Saints.

Story continues below advertisement

If he is, he’ll officially join a long list of players who’ve seen multiple tours of duty in New England.