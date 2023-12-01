With the San Jose Sharks facing the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, we’re taking a closer look at Sharks general manager Mike Grier.

The Massachusetts native played at Boston University and had a 14-year NHL career.

Grier became the league’s first Black general manager when the Sharks hired him for the role in 2022.

