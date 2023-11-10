The Boston Bruins fought hard to regain their lead over the New York Islanders to secure another win at TD Garden.

We highlighted Brad Marchand prior to the game and the left wing came up big with two assists on the night

Additionally, Charlie Coyle had a huge night, scoring his first career hat trick against the Islanders.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images