Bruins Wrap: Boston Cruises Past Canadiens In Wire-To-Wire Win

BOSTON — The Bruins didn’t need to wait very long to avenge their loss to the Montreal Canadiens last weekend, defeating their archrivals, 5-2, at TD Garden on Saturday night.

The B’s improved to 13-1-2 on the season, while the Habs fell to 7-9-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins immediately asserted themselves in this one, scoring just nine minutes into the contest to kickstart what would become a wire-to-wire victory over the Canadiens.

Boston’s ability to put pucks in the net is clear by looking at the box score, but it was what the Bruins did on defense that made the difference. Montreal was able to possess the puck for prolonged stretches, but failed to generate hardly any high-danger scoring chances through two periods — putting half the number of shots on goal as its rival.

If the Canadiens planned on starting their comeback in the third period, it was far too late. The Bruins had built a 4-1 lead through 40 minutes, coasting to their eventual victory despite a late Habs goal.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Trent Frederic tallied two goals in this one, capping off his high-scoring night with a breakaway goal in the second period just seconds after exiting the penalty box.

— Charlie Coyle tallied two helpers while pivoting a line that was dominant any time it hit the ice. His linemates, Frederic and James van Riemsdyk, each scored and were all the better for his efforts.

— Brad Marchand was superb once again, registering two helpers in the win.

