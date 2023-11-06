Bubba Wallace Posts Throwback To Celebrate Ryan Blaney’s Title

Ryan Blaney took home his first career NASCAR Cup Series title Sunday, and he got his flowers from his fellow drivers.

Blaney was clutch during the 2023 playoffs and he was so again when it mattered most at Phoenix Raceway. The Team Penske driver finished second ahead of Kyle Larson and helped give his team its second straight title after Joey Logano’s championship victory last season.

Bubba Wallace is close friends with Blaney and posted a throwback image of them eating waffles.

“Brother. Champ,” Wallace posted on X on Sunday.

Blaney finished atop the final Cup Series standings, and Wallace finished 10th after clinching the postseason. RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the final standings.