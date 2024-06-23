LOUDON, N.H. — Matthew Judon is one of the most exciting personalities in the NFL, but a trip to New Hampshire Motor Speedway was a different experience for the New England Patriots star.

The 31-year-old arrived in New Hampshire on Sunday as the pace car driver for the USA Today 301. However, due to the weather in the area over the weekend, it was announced before the NASCAR Cup Series race that he would ride shotgun. Past New England players like David Andrews drove the pace car at NHMS in previous years, but Judon wanted to experience things firsthand.

“No, I didn’t ask the nothing,” Judon said when asked if he sought advice from teammates with experience behind the wheel. “I probably wouldn’t ask none of my teammates about driving. I might be the best driver on the team. I came into it fresh, no knowledge. Just happy, for real. It’s just a new experience.”

Judon said before the USA Today 301 that he got to see drivers and their teams work on their cars before the race. The Patriots star caught a glimpse of Bubba Wallace’s team and remarked on the little things he found interesting.

“The drivers’ RVs, those things are really nice. I might get one and put it outside Foxboro, (Mass.,) sell this house I got,” Judon said.

Judon will ride in the pace car before the green flag is waved for Sunday’s race at 2 p.m. ET.