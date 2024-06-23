LOUDON, N.H. — The “Magic Mile” can be a tough track to conquer, but Patriots star Matthew Judon was confident in a certain driver for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race.

Weather could play a factor at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with a tornado warning in effect an hour before the USA Today 301. The precipitation over the weekend meant Judon didn’t get time to practice in the pace car, so the New England linebacker will ride shotgun before the green flag waves.

Before he stepped into the pace car, the 31-year-old picked Bubba Wallace to take home the checkered flag Sunday, per a New Hampshire Motor Speedway video.

Judon commented how he got to see Wallace and his team prepare for the race and remarked how novel his NASCAR experience was.

Wallace is 36-1 to win the USA Today 301. The green flag will wave at 2 p.m. ET.