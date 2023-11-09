The Philadelphia 76ers bested the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night to win their sixth straight contest, successfully overcoming the team’s first major challenge of the season.

Boston came out of the gate with a five-game winning streak to be the NBA’s longest-lasting undefeated team, and even with the return of Derrick White to close out a three-game road trip, the Celtics fell short. Scattered miscues and a failure to capitalize on opportunities gave the 76ers momentum, which they ran with.

Yet, despite snagging the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and dropping the Celtics to the third spot, Philadephia still isn’t content.

“We got a long way to go,” Embiid told reporters after the 106-103 76ers win, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “But we’re on the right path.”

Embiid, who last season finished as the league MVP and is now tasked with leading Philadelphia following its breakup with James Harden, scored 27 points with 10 rebounds. The 29-year-old added four blocks in a defensive effort that outperformed the Celtics when it mattered most.

Philadelphia, now under first-year head coach Nick Nurse, looked like a rejuvenated unit on both ends of the floor, proving the 76ers won’t be an Eastern Conference pushover — again. With guard Tyrese Maxey sliding in as a reliable No. 2 option to compliment Embiid, the 76ers have a one-two punch, along with a supporting cast that fights.

“We’re just worried about ourselves,” Embiid added, per Bontemps. “New coach, new system, bunch of new guys. Just trying to get everybody up to speed, and see what we can do. Like I always say, I’ve said it so many times, it doesn’t really matter who’s on the team. I always believe that I have an opportunity to win.”

Boston and Philadelphia will meet once again on Nov. 15.