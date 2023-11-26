The New York Rangers and Boston Bruins have two of the best goalie tandems in the NHL this season.

Jonathan Quick represented the Rangers between the pipes and had a number of impressive saves in New York’s 7-4 win over Boston on Saturday.

The UMass Amherst product and Connecticut native stopped 27 of 31 shots he faced at Madison Square Garden to help hand the Bruins their second straight loss.

