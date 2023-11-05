The 2023 NASCAR season will conclude Sunday afternoon with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.

The green flag will be dropped at 3 p.m. ET.

The four finalists for Sunday’s race include Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson and William Byron. Larson is the only one to previously win the season-long championship, claiming the 2021 title.

Byron will start at the pole while Martin Truex, Jr. will join him on the front row. In each of the three title races at the one-mile track in the desert, the pole winner has won the race and the championship, per NASCAR.

Larson and Byron are listed as co-favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here’s how to watch the 2023 Cup Series Championship:

When: Sunday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live