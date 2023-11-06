BOSTON — NESN on Monday announced an extension of its partnership with Viva Beverages, the creators of Viva Tequila Seltzer, continuing their sponsorship as the official hard seltzer of hockey and baseball coverage on NESN.

Building on the success of their initial partnership that commenced in October 2022, NESN and Viva Beverages are taking their collaboration to new heights. In addition to being the official hard seltzer of the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox, Viva Beverages also now holds the same prestigious title for NESN’s “Ultimate Betting Show.” Furthermore, they will be a prominent part of NESN’s extensive coverage of the 2024 and 2025 Beanpot Tournament.

Morgan Lockwood, head of dales at Viva Beverages, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for the renewed partnership, saying, “We are delighted to continue our journey with NESN. This partnership has opened exciting avenues for us, and we’re thrilled to bring Viva Tequila Seltzer to even more fans of Boston sports, as well as the ‘Ultimate Betting Show’ audience. The response has been fantastic, and we can’t wait to raise the bar even higher together.”

As the official hard seltzer, Viva Beverages will enjoy prime visibility during live game broadcasts and various other NESN original programs. Viva Tequila Seltzer branding will be seamlessly integrated into live professional game telecasts through graphics, commercials and innovative product placements.

“We are excited to renew our partnership with Viva Beverages, which will continue their brand’s integration across NESN’s premier sports coverage year-round,” SVP of Broadcast and Digital Partnerships Cosmina Schulman said. “Viva’s commitment to delivering quality and innovation aligns perfectly with NESN’s mission to provide the best sports and entertainment content to our viewers.”

NESN and Viva Beverages’ collaboration will go beyond television, with integrated content placements across NESN channels, including the network’s social media channels throughout the year, coinciding with marquee events and milestones. The beverage company will also have strategic product placements in NESN’s “Ultimate Betting Show,” enhancing the viewer experience.

Fans in New England can watch live games and the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN or on the NESN 360 app with a direct subscription or by logging in with a participating TV provider.