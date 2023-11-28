NESN’s Multi-Part Bruins Centennial Docuseries Debuts Nov. 29

BOSTON — NESN announced Tuesday that, in commemoration of the Boston Bruins centennial year, the network is producing a multi-part docuseries presented by Plymouth Rock. The first of the four-part series debuts Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

The docuseries will consist of four one-hour episodes that will air on NESN and be available on demand on NESN 360 over the course of the 14-month celebration. The docuseries will feature interviews from all-time Bruins greats and fan favorites. The title is “A Century of Bruins Hockey,” with each of the four episodes focusing on the following themes: Connection, Cornerstones, Characters and Champions, respectively.

See the following debut dates and descriptions for the multi-part docuseries below.

“A Century of Bruins Hockey: Connection” — Nov. 29, 2023

The first episode of the series explores and celebrates the special storied connection between the Bruins organization and players with the fans and city of Boston. To view the trailer for episode one, click here.

“A Century of Bruins Hockey: Cornerstones” — January 2024

In episode two, we highlight the foundational players who shaped the Bruins organization over its 100-year history. From Patrice Bergeron to Ray Bourque, Johnny Bucyk to Zdeno Chara, Phil Esposito, Cam Neely, Bobby Orr, Milt Schmidt, and Eddie Shore, these stars and their skills, charisma and leadership dominated games, brought home Stanley Cups and defined the franchise.

“A Century of Bruins Hockey: Characters” — Fall 2024

From Don Cherry and Harry Sinden, to Brad Marchand and Mark Middleton, Terry O’Reilly, David Pastrnak and Derek Sanderson, these characters, among others, are the centerpieces of the Bruins’ culture throughout the years. Episode three focuses on the impact players throughout Bruins history whose originality and attitude made them stand out on and off the ice.

“A Century of Bruins Hockey: Champions” — Winter 2024

The banners hang proudly in the Garden rafters and with the final episode of “A Century of Bruins Hockey” we will relive the togetherness, the moments and the feelings that came from championships won and pay homage to the teams that came so close.

Fans will be able to watch “A Century of Bruins Hockey: Connection” on NESN at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, with a re-air at 9 p.m., and can watch it on demand immediately following its TV debut on the NESN 360 app via authentication with their TV provider or by purchasing a subscription directly. Visit www.NESN360.com to learn more.