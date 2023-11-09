FOXBORO, Mass. — For better or worse, Bill Belichick continues to rule the Patriots with an iron fist. His zero-tolerance policy largely hasn’t wavered.

The latest evidence: New England reportedly punished cornerback J.C. Jackson for being late to the team hotel last Saturday. Jackson was benched to start Sunday’s home loss to the Washington Commanders and won’t travel with the team to Frankfurt, Germany on Thursday. He didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice, either.

There clearly is more to the story with Jackson. Cornerback Jack Jones reportedly also was late to the hotel Saturday — and benched against Washington — but practiced Wednesday and seemingly will make the trip to Germany.

It’s hard to get a read on how Patriots players feel about the whole thing. David Andrews said, “The team comes first,” with Mac Jones saying, “I have a lot of respect for J.C.”

Story continues below advertisement

As for defensive back Jalen Mills, he’s putting his faith in New England’s coaches.

“I mean, that’s on the coaching staff,” Mills said. “You know, head man (Bill Belichick), coaching staff, they decided that. So, you know, gotta trust their judgment on that. Whatever happened, happened. It is what it is.”

Mills also was asked to share his message for teammates who might take on larger roles with Jackson out of the picture.

“Bring the young guys,” Mills said. “Bring the young guys up, whatever it may be. Whether it’s the next-man mentality or the guys who’ve been out there.

Story continues below advertisement

“If they’re out there, just tell them, ‘You know, it’s your time now. Trust yourself, trust in your ability. You’re out there for a reason. Go out there and play fast, have fun.’ “

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. They’ll enjoy a bye the following week.

Whether Jackson will still be part of the team after that is anyone’s guess.