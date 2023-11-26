For better or for worse, Bill Belichick has maintained his typical public persona despite the Patriots having their worst season in over two decades. He still snorts and scoffs his way through nearly every media availability.

That was the case this week, when Belichick repeated variations of the same line whenever asked about New England’s Week 12 plan at quarterback. He was classic Belichick, right down to the occasional wry smile.

That might go over well with fans. But it sounds like Belichick’s act is wearing thin on Robert and Jonathan Kraft.

“This is the type of stuff that you shrugged at when the Patriots were 8-2 and going full steam toward the playoffs,” Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard wrote in a piece published Friday. “At 8-2? Not so cute. Some around the team believe this stuff is really starting to bother (the Krafts). It has for some time, but the winning made it all good.”

Story continues below advertisement

Again, there’s something to be said for Belichick’s consistency, which might be a generous way to describe his stubbornness. He has his way of running and representing a franchise, and he refuses to change regardless of external pressures.

With that said, Belichick’s grip on his job with the Patriots appears tenuous at best. It’s increasingly easy to envision him coaching elsewhere in 2024, even if he’s doing so for a perpetually irrelevant franchise.

For now, Belichick will focus on the task at hand: picking up a road win over the New York Giants.