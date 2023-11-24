FOXBORO, Mass. — A reporter gave Bill Belichick an open lane Friday morning, and the Patriots head coach took the layup.

And the results were so comical that even the reporter couldn’t help but laugh.

It all started when Belichick answered questions about New England’s quarterback controversy with variations of the same line he offered Tuesday.

“Told everybody to be ready to go,” he said in more ways than one.

That led to this exchange:

Reporter: “Bill, do you tell all the players to be ready to go every game, or just this week?”

Belichick: “Yup, that’s right.”

* Pause *

Belichick: “What, do you think I tell them not to be ready? ‘Don’t worry about this one, just take the week off.’ “

Obviously, the reporter didn’t mean the question literally. They were asking Belichick whether he takes a similarly democratic approach to the quarterback position before every game, rather than naming a starter at the beginning of the week and sticking with them.

But Belichick, as he’s known to do, found the flaw in the question and capitalized on it. It was just too easy this time.

As for the Patriots’ QB plan, we likely will have to wait until Sunday to learn whether Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe or Will Grier will start against the New York Giants.

