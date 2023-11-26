Warren Sapp believes Bill Belichick has been exposed.

Belichick was widely regarded as the NFL’s best head coach at the height of the Patriots dynasty, and many consider him to be the profession’s all-time greatest. But New England largely has been a bad football team since 2020, and those struggles have led some to reconsider their stance on Belichick.

One of those folks is Warren Sapp, who tore into Belichick on a recent episode of “Fearless with Jason Whitlock.”

“Tom Brady is the reason why you’re Bill Belichick. Lawrence Taylor is the reason why you’re Bill Belichick,” Sapp told Whitlock, as transcribed by Sports Illustrated. “Maybe the greatest football player on offense and maybe the greatest football player on defense to ever be in the National Football League.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle added: “Bill, that’s who you owe that to. All of the ‘Patriot way’ (expletive) is out the window. Ask Bill O’Brien. Ask Romeo Crennell. Ask Josh McDaniels. Ask any of them. It’s out the window.”

Belichick’s NFL future now is uncertain for the first time in decades, as it’s unclear if the Patriots are keen on retaining their longtime head coach beyond this season. Sapp, for one, believes Belichick should call it a career and “go to the couch.”