After appearing to get into a heated sideline exchange with Troy Brown on Sunday, JuJu Smith-Schuster told his side of the story during a conversation inside the Patriots locker room.

Now, Brown has told his.

Smith-Schuster, clearly upset after Mac Jones’ second interception against the New York Giants, appeared to go back and forth with Brown while walking off the field. The wide receiver later said he was frustrated that New England tried to “force” the issue instead of taking the easy points.

“It was just frustration of wanting to put points on the board,” Smith-Schuster told NESN.com after the Patriots’ dramatic defeat. “We had a great drive, we just didn’t finish. Just frustrated that had an opportunity to put points on the board and we didn’t.”

Brown played both sides of the fence when asked about the situation during a Tuesday video call.

“I didn’t say a word,” Brown said. “I didn’t go back and forth with anybody. So, it’s just — it happens sometimes. It’s football, man. (There’s) a lot of heated moments out there, and guys frustrated about what’s going on. He’s just expressing himself. And I’ve been there many times myself. So, it’s an understandable reaction from him.”

Smith-Schuster has endured a rough first season in New England, making 24 catches for 159 yards and one touchdown through 12 weeks. But the Patriots’ top offseason acquisition has remained professional behind the scenes, according to Brown.

“JuJu’s been great,” he said. “I have no problem with JuJu. His attitude’s been fantastic. He’s doing the best he can to be a leader on our side of the ball and on our team. So, I got no problem with JuJu at all. He’s actually fantastic. Helps me out all the time. So, it’s been good.”

Smith-Schuster will look for better results this Sunday when New England hosts the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

As for who’ll be throwing passes to Smith-Schuster, we still have no idea whether Jones or Bailey Zappe will get the start.