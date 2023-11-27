Get ready for yet another week of Patriots quarterback speculation.

Mac Jones on Monday sidestepped a question about whether he’s still New England’s starter.

“Look, you always ask me,” Jones said on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego with Arcand.” “The biggest thing for me is that’s a result. I’m going to focus on the process this week. I’m focused on competing and getting better, and that’s all I’ve ever done in any sport. I know if I do that, we’ll be in good hands.

“So that’s something I need to focus on, as always, and I do have confidence in myself, and I have confidence in the guys around me.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jones, who was benched for the fourth time this season Sunday in a 10-7 loss to the New York Giants, was asked whether he even wants to keep his job as the Patriots’ starter. Is there a part of him that desires a fresh start?

“I mean, I’m good right now,” the third-year pro replied. “I really want to be the quarterback here. I’ve always wanted to be a quarterback in the NFL, and specifically for the Patriots. Like I said, I’ve got a lot of room to grow and everything, and I’m going to just continue to work hard and do all the things I can to put myself in a position to have success.”

Second-year backup Bailey Zappe replaced Jones at halftime of Sunday’s loss at MetLife Stadium. Neither QB played especially well — they combined for no touchdowns and three interceptions as the Patriots failed to crack double-digit points for the second straight game — and head coach Bill Belichick declined to name a starter for this Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium.

“I didn’t announce a starter, and I’m not going to announce starters at every position every week,” Belichick said Monday on WEEI. “You could ask that every week. That’s not really what I’m going to do.”