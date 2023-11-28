PWHL Announces Showcase At NHL All-Star Weekend In Toronto

The PWHL is preparing for its inaugural season in 2024, and among the first-year festivities, the league will have a presence at NHL All-Star weekend.

The league announced Monday players will participate in a 3-on-3 showcase at NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1 at Scotiabank Arena.

“We can’t wait to showcase our new league and our incredible athletes on NHL All-Star Thursday,” PWHL senior vice president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford said in a press release. “We’re delighted to be collaborating with the NHL, and we appreciate the opportunity to grow the game through the All-Star platform.

“Over the years, the inclusion of women’s hockey in NHL events has created some very special experiences for players and fans, and we’re certain NHL All-Star Thursday will provide even more memorable moments.”

Boston general manager Danielle Marmer on Friday told NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz it’s valuable to have support from the NHL to help the PWHL be successful. Hilary Knight also teased the showcase to NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley during the Boston Bruins’ matchup against the Detroit Red Wings and expressed her excitement to highlight the PWHL and its players.

Current PWHL players previously participated in NHL All-Star weekend events, including Knight, who in 2020 played in a 3-on-3 All-Star team comprised of the top female American and Canadian players. Minnesota forward Kendall Coyne Schofield became the first woman ever to compete in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition in 2019, and last season, Knight, New York’s Alex Carpenter, Toronto’s Sarah Nurse and Ottawa’s Emily Clark took part in the skills competition.

The PWHL regular season is expected to start in early January.