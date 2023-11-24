How Bruins Tenure Prepped Danielle Marmer As PWHL Boston GM

Before she became general manager of the PWHL’s Boston franchise, Danielle Marmer was a member of the Bruins organization.

The Quinnipiac alum served as Boston’s player development and scouting assistant last season, but Marmer embarked on a new challenge as one of the six general managers of the PWHL’s foundational franchises.

Marmer on Friday joined NESN, where she noted how the PWHL is unique compared to the other women’s ice hockey leagues because of the top-end talent among all the teams. Boston features players such Hilary Knight and Alina Müller. Marmer also discussed her time with the Bruins and how that helped mold her as general manager.

“It’s a learning curve. I feel like my experience here has prepared me,” Marmer told NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz, as seen on the network’s pregame show. “To get to work under Don Sweeney, Cam Neely and the leadership group here, I can only hope to be half as good at my job as they are at theirs. To pull what I’ve learned here and apply that to PWHL Boston, I’m super thankful for the opportunity that I had here. I know I wouldn’t be in the spot where I am without it.”

PWHL Boston already received support from the Bruins organization, as well as from franchise legend Patrice Bergeron. Marmer hopes for more support from the B’s and the NHL as the PWHL regular season is expected to kick off in January.

Knight was scheduled to appear on the Bruins broadcast against the Detroit Red Wings after the first intermission, which can be viewed using NESN 360, where Marmer’s “My Story” feature also can be watched.