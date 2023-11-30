PWHL Boston Releases Schedule For Inaugural Season

It’s time to mark your calendars, PWHL Boston fans!

The PWHL announced its official 2024 regular-season schedule Thursday, with games set to begin on Jan. 1 and conclude on May 5. The inaugural season consists of 72 total games, with each of the league’s original six teams playing 24 times.

PWHL Boston will play its games at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass. and opens things up on Jan. 3 against Minnesota. You can check out the full schedule here:

2024 PWHL Boston Schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 3: vs. Minnesota (7 p.m. ET)

Monday, Jan. 8: vs. Ottawa (6 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Jan. 13: at Montreal (3:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Toronto (7 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. New York (12:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Ottawa (7 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Minnesota (4 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Feb. 4 vs. Montreal (3:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Feb. 14 vs. Toronto (7 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. New York (4 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Feb. 21 vs. Ottawa (7 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Feb. 25 vs. Minnesota (4 p.m. ET)

Saturday, March 2 at Montreal (4 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, March 6 at Toronto (7 p.m. ET)

Sunday, March 10 vs. New York (3:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, March 13 at Minnesota (8 p.m. ET)

Saturday, March 16 vs. Ottawa (TBD)

Wednesday, March 20 at Toronto (7 p.m. ET)

Monday, March 25 at New York (7 p.m. ET)

Thursday, April 18 vs. Toronto (7 p.m. ET)

Sunday, April 21 at New York (TBD)

Wednesday, April 24 at Ottawa (TBD)

Saturday, April 27 at Minnesota (TBD)

Saturday, May 4 vs. Montreal (3:30 p.m. ET)

The PWHL constructed schedules so each team will play head-to-head a minimum of four times, including twice at home and twice on the road. The schedule pauses in February for an IIHF National Team Break, and in April for the IIHF Women’s World Championship. The PWHL Playoffs will begin the week of May 6.